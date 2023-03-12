Real-World Experience Shows TEPEZZA® (teprotumumab-trbw) Was Effective in Treati… – Press Release

— Data presented at the North American Neuro-Ophthalmology Society (NANOS) Annual Meeting on March 11-16 in Orlando —

Horizon Therapeutics plc HZNP today announced results of an analysis of real-world treatment with TEPEZZA in Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) patients with DON, the majority of whom had not previously responded to other treatments. DON is a complication of TED characterized by thyroid-related impairment of visual function and can lead to permanent sight loss related to optic nerve compression.1 TEPEZZA is the first and only medicine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of TED – a serious, progressive and potentially vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease.2,3

This analysis summarizes real-world experience of people living with TED and DON who were treated with TEPEZZA between January 2020 and September 2022. During this period, 24 patients were identified from literature and the author’s clinical experience with most (22 out of 24) receiving treatment with oral or intravenous steroids, surgery and/or radiation prior to TEPEZZA. After TEPEZZA treatment, meaningful improvement was observed in visual acuity in eyes with DON (mean lines of improvement of 3.7 – 23 patients, range 1-15, mean improvement in the mean deviation on visual field testing of -5.87 – 7 patients); proptosis (mean reduction of 4.4 mm – 19 patients); diplopia (mean improvement of 0.75 grade – 8 patients); and Clinical Activity Score (CAS) (mean reduction of 5.1 – 17 patients). Reported adverse events were consistent with TEPEZZA clinical trials and included fatigue, dysgeusia, hearing issues, nausea, hyperglycemia and muscle spasms.

“We know how devastating Thyroid Eye Disease can be for patients, and the risk of blindness in those with dysthyroid optic neuropathy is one of the most worrisome complications, especially when traditional therapies fail,” said Madhura A. Tamhankar, M.D., study author and associate professor of…