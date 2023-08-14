Realforce secures 50M SEK from powerhouse Swedish investors – Press Release

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The future looks bright for Realforce (formerly Adfenix) with funding from Spiltan Invest, Industrifonden, Starbright Invest and former owners and employees.



Realforce aims to simplify the complexities of marketing for the real estate industry, serving customers across Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia/ New Zealand.

In an industry with a history of being slow to tech adoption, their mission “to bring market-leading MarTech” is no small feat. While their early competitors diverted their attention to other markets, Realforce remained committed to real estate, addressing one industry-unique challenge after another.

This significant financial and strategic contribution from heavyweight investors, allows Realforce to expand its platform, with a product launch scheduled for later this year.

Göran Pallmar, Investment Manager and Deputy CEO at Spiltan Invest, and Ingunn Ukvitne, Investment Associate, said:

“We have followed Realforce for a long time and can state that the company has developed in the right direction. Realforce has, in our eyes, made the investments required for it to become a leader in its industry on the Nordic and American markets.”

André Hegge, Co-Founder and CEO of Realforce, added:

“This vote of confidence from Spiltan, and all our investors, is recognition of the potential that we have long believed exists in real estate: to revolutionise a multi-million dollar industry by simplifying daily tasks through the use of innovative technology. This capital gives us the opportunity to further innovate, whilst ensuring the security of our platform, regardless of market conditions.”

About Spiltan Invest

Spiltan Invest is an investment company that invests in listed and unlisted Swedish growth companies. Spiltan currently owns a portfolio valued at approximately SEK 10 billion, which consists of tech, finance, real estate and industry. Some of the listed holdings are Paradox…