RealFoundations Welcomes Industry Veteran Bo Hamrick as Enterprise Business Deve… – Press Release

DALLAS, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — RealFoundations (RF), the world’s foremost provider of management consulting and managed services for the real estate industry, today announced the appointment of Bo Hamrick to Enterprise Business Development Executive at the firm.

Mr. Hamrick will leverage his broad industry experience and substantial knowledge of the real estate operating model to identify business process improvement opportunities that align with RealFoundations Managed Services – property and fund accounting, application support, automation, data processing, lease administration, and modern workplace – and help the firm’s current and prospective clients operate more efficiently and profitably to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

“Bo’s track record of success and his ability to cultivate long-term partnerships within the industry make him a valuable addition to the firm,” commented John Seaton, Chief Revenue Officer, RealFoundations. “His extensive experience in business development and managed services within the real estate industry enhances our ability to deliver advanced solutions to our clients and further demonstrates our commitment to making real estate run better.”

Mr. Hamrick brings more than 20 years of real estate technology and business development experience to RealFoundations. Prior to joining RF, he served as Vice President of Sales at Nexus Systems, a Bottomline Technologies company and leading AP & Payments Automation Platform built specifically for real estate. Mr. Hamrick also served a six-year tenure as an enterprise account executive at MRI Software, a leading provider of innovative real estate software applications and hosted solutions.

“I have worked closely with RealFoundations team members for the past decade and witnessed firsthand the tremendous value that they offer to clients. I am excited to join this talented group and contribute to RF’s mission of empowering real estate companies to make better, more profitable…