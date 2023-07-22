Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty and WoodRidge Custom Homes to Open Moun… – Press Release

CLE ELUM, Wash., July 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Executives from Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (RSIR) and WoodRidge Custom Homes announced today the soft opening of the Mountain Haus Discovery Center at 107 East 1st Street in Cle Elum, Washington. A private reception is being hosted on Saturday, July 22 from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at the new venue for invited guests including market luminaries, local developers, real estate agents, and cross-promotional marketing partnerships to introduce the Mountain Haus brand and showcase the retail center under development. The official public opening is scheduled for late September 2023. Two new websites have been announced: http://www.SeattletoSuncadia.com and http://www.MountainHausProperties.com (coming soon). The collaboration and retail showroom are being timed with a new housing cycle as the mountain and resort industry reboots post pandemic and as demand expands.

“We are elated to partner with Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty to realize this vision for a regional discovery center to showcase the lifestyle attractions and real estate prospects in this evolving marketplace,” said Cliff Melby, President of WoodRidge Custom Homes. “We are witness to an unprecedented buying opportunity for new and resale properties, as well as offering owners of undeveloped lots to build custom and spec homes as construction costs relax. The Mountain Haus Discovery Center will provide a centralized showroom for consumers, real estate agents, and third-party developers to explore their options in a dynamic retail and events venue.”

As the owner of the building, Melby decided to convert the retail storefront from being internally focused with WoodRidge Custom Homes to being externally focused and promoting the entire region, including resorts and other attractions to cultivate demand for all real estate. He was inspired to build the Mountain Haus platform after appointing real estate broker Dan Redwine to become his…