Realtor warns of extra lease will increase in 2023

(CNS): With the cost of residential rental accommodation already sky-high in the Cayman Islands, a local realtor is warning that rents could go even higher this year. Micheal Joseph, from Property Cayman and a veteran real estate agent, has said in his predictions for the property market over the next twelve months that the current environment of high inflation and increasing interests rates will make it more difficult for people to borrow to buy a home, which will increase the competition for rentals.

After almost one billion dollars worth of real estate was sold in 2022, most realtors in their annual predictions believe Cayman will only see a slight drop in demand for property next year. But with interest rates on mortgages and home loans running at over 7% and inflation still increasing, Joseph said that this is impacting everyone, regardless of income or type of property, and it will have a direct effect on renters as well as those wanting to buy or sell their…