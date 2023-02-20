Reckitt Recalls Two Batches of ProSobee 12.9 oz Simply Plant-Based Infant Formul… – Press Release

Product tested and confirmed negative for contaminants.

No reported adverse consumer reactions to date.

Reckitt, a producer of nutrition products, announced today that, out of an abundance of caution, it has chosen to voluntarily recall two (2) select batches of ProSobee 12.9 oz. Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula due to a possibility of cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii. All product distributed went through extensive testing and tested negative for the bacteria.

Recalled product batches are ZLZHZF and ZLZHZZ both with a UPC Code of 300871214415 and a “Use By Date” of “1 Mar 2024.” (Photo: Business Wire)

ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula in 12.9 oz containers was manufactured between August 2022 and September 2022. The products were distributed through retail stores nationwide in the U.S., Guam, and Puerto Rico. The batches in question can be identified by the number on the bottom of the can. Recalled product batches are ZLZHZF and ZLZHZZ both with a UPC Code of 300871214415 and a “Use By Date” of “1 Mar 2024.” The recall involves approximately 145,000 cans.

No other ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula batches or other Reckitt products are impacted.

No illnesses or adverse events have been reported. If parents have any questions, they should consult with their pediatrician or contact us at 1-800-479-0551 24/7 or by email at [email protected]

We are committed to the highest level of quality and safety and it is for this reason that we have taken this extraordinary measure. The batches in question tested negative for Cronobacter and other bacteria and this is an isolated situation. After a thorough investigation, we have identified the root cause, which was linked to a material from a third party. We have taken all appropriate corrective actions, including no longer sourcing this material from the…