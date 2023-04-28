Record-breaking success at analytica Vietnam 2023. Return of the event draws lar… – Press Release

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, Apr 28, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Messe München announces the successful conclusion of analytica Vietnam 2023, the premier international trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology, and diagnostics held in Vietnam last week. The tradeshow and congress all together drew in 5384 industry professionals globally as well as over 200 international companies and brands filling the exhibition hall. The results have conclusively reflected analytica Vietnam as the ultimate platform for showcasing the latest advancements in the industry and fostering meaningful collaborations among key players in the field. The event saw unprecedented success with the largest ever edition of analytica Vietnam, featuring a 10% increase in exhibition space, with country pavilions from Germany, China, Singapore, Korea and Vietnam.

The three-day event was a hub of activity, with exhibits showcasing the latest technologies, a world-class conference program featuring over 30 conference sessions and panel discussions focussing on solutions to the latest challenges facing the industry and research findings presented by industry experts, pre-event laboratory tours, exhibitor forum, buyer-seller programs, networking nights, and hosted buyer delegations from Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam. The event kicked off its Opening Ceremony with presence from Minister Bộ trưởng Huỳnh Thành Đạt and Vice Minister Thứ trưởng Lê Xuân Định from the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) in Vietnam. Attendees had the opportunity to learn, network, and reconnect with confirmed exhibitors, international pavilions, and key industry leaders, all free of charge.

As the first face-to-face meeting for the industry since the impact of COVID-19, analytica Vietnam 2023 welcomed sponsorship from industry giants such as Thermo Fisher, BIOVIA, and BTG, and brought together a spectacular reunion of the science and research sector.

The exhibition featured…