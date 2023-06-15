Record jail sentence for illegal streaming in UK. Can Canada follow suit – Press Release

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ – Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) SAT Canada’s largest South Asian Broadcaster and pioneer broadcaster of Cricket would like to congratulate The Premier League in the UK on their success in their battle against organised crime of digital piracy.

“The individuals behind three pirate streaming organisations, which offered illegal access to watch Premier League matches, have today been jailed for a total of 30 years and seven months”, the Premier League reported in its own publication of May 31, 2023.

The same PREMIER LEAGUE REPORT states that In what is understood to be the world’s largest-ever prosecution of an illegal streaming network, five people were sentenced at Chesterfield Justice Centre, England, after being found guilty of conspiracy to defraud, money laundering and contempt of court. Mark Gould, 36, who masterminded the operation and was one of the original co-founders, eventually pleaded guilty to all charges. Gould, who was described by the judge as the driving force of the conspiracy.

Kevin Plumb, Premier League’s General Counsel, as per the same report stated that: “Today’s sentencing is the result of a long and complex prosecution of a highly sophisticated operation. The sentences handed down, which are the longest sentences ever issued for piracy-related crimes, vindicate the efforts made to bring these individuals to justice and reflect the severity and extent of the crimes and that this prosecution was another concrete example of the clear links between piracy and wider criminality and that those who subscribe and support the piracy services were effectively supporting individuals involved in other sinister and dangerous organised crime”.

The investigation and prosecution undertaken by the Premier League was supported by a number of organisations including the intellectual property protection organisation, FACT as well as stake holders like SKY and London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham and…