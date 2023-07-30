Record Set in Qatar for World’s Longest LED slackline Walk – Press Release

Slackline World Champion Jaan Roose pushes the limits: “Per metre walked, this line was my toughest ever”

DOHA, Qatar, July 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Globally renowned Red Bull athlete Jaan Roose has completed the world’s longest LED-lit, single-building slackline to cross one of Qatar’s newest and most iconic architectural landmarks.

Roose completes the world’s longest single-building slackline, crossing one of Qatar’s newest landmarks, Iconic Towers.

The Estonian national and three-time Slackline World Champion defied the odds by achieving the walk, titled “Sparkline,” at the first attempt, walking the distance between the scimitar-shaped, Iconic Towers that are owned by Katara Hospitality and that are home to Raffles and Fairmont Doha in Lusail City.

Covering a distance of over 150 meters, the Sparkline walk is not only the longest on a single building, but also Jaan’s second-highest walk to date at an elevation of more than 185 meters on a line just 2.5cm wide.

Speaking on the new world record set, Roose commented:

“When I first saw the Iconic Towers, I knew this was a building that I had to walk. Anything worth achieving comes with its fair share of challenges, and I’m proud to complete this one. Per metre walked, this line was my toughest ever. As an athlete, I’m always looking to push myself further and defy the odds. In this case the heat and wind conditions added a different element that I needed to react to and manage spontaneously while I was on the slackline. The warm LED lights and their extra weight also changed how the line interacted with me and my bodyweight. It’s like skateboarding on a big heavy tree trunk rather than a light board.”

“The Iconic Towers are an incredible place to be completing this feat and mark a very special visit for my first time in Qatar,” Roose added.

The Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha are two luxury hotels that face each other in beautifully imposing structures shaped like scimitar swords. The towers are some of the latest to…