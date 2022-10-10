‘Recreation of Thrones’ ended with a thud. However ‘Home of the Dragon’ has caught hearth



New York

CNN Business

HBO has created a kingdom of hits, with none as popular as “Game of Thrones.” But “Game of Thrones” ended with a thud in 2019 when critics and fans were unhappy with the fantasy epic’s ho-hum conclusion (Bran Stark on the Iron Throne? C’mon!).

So what was HBO to do? Create more “Game of Thrones,” of course.

Enter “House of the Dragon,” a prequel that takes place almost 200 years before the events of its predecessor and focuses on the Targaryen family. The series’ August debut was highly anticipated, and while the show may not have seemed like much of a risk, a bad start could have been wiped out the entire “Game of Thrones” brand faster than a Stark at a royal wedding.

Fortunately for loyal GOT fans and HBO (which like CNN is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery), the series premiered to HBO records and is averaging 29 million…