Redfin Reports Demand Outpaces Limited Supply, Making Some Markets Feel Hot Desp… – Press Release

Limited new listings are making it feel like a seller’s market in some parts of the U.S. even though sales are down by double digits. Some markets still feel cool.

RDFN — Although elevated mortgage rates continue to dampen homebuying demand, low inventory means home are selling fast in some parts of the country, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.

The pool of homes available to buyers is shrinking quickly. That’s mainly because new listings are scarce. New listings fell 21.8% from a year earlier nationwide during the four weeks ending April 2, one of the biggest drops since the start of the pandemic, contributing to an unseasonal early-spring decline in the total number of homes for sale. Many homeowners are staying put because they’re unwilling to give up their low mortgage rate. Although average 30-year mortgage rates posted their fourth-straight decline this week, dropping to 6.28%, that’s more than double the sub-3% rates common in 2021.

Buyers are snapping up the homes that do hit the market fast. Of the homes going under contract, nearly half are doing so within two weeks. That’s up from about one-quarter at the start of the year, an unusually quick winter increase. It would take 2.8 months for today’s supply of for-sale homes to sell at homebuyers’ current consumption rate, the shortest time since September. That’s a sharp drop from the three-year high of 4.5 months in late January and it marks the fastest winter decline in months of supply since at least 2015, in percentage terms. It’s up from a near-record-low of 1.9 months a year ago.

Still, pending home sales are down 19% year over year, nearly as much as new listings. That’s partly because homebuying demand is lower than it was last year and partly because so few homes are hitting the market.

“Elevated mortgage rates are perhaps an even bigger deterrent for would-be sellers than for would-be buyers. Giving up a 3% mortgage…