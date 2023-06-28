Reflect Scientific Inc Receives Order for B-90 Plasma Freezer, Continues to Expa… – Press Release

OREM, Utah, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reflect Scientific, Inc. RSCF, a leading provider of innovative cold storage solutions, is pleased to announce the receipt of a significant order for their state-of-the-art B-90 plasma freezer. The order, valued at $100,000, comes from a new plasma center that has chosen Reflect Scientific’s Cryometrix LN2 “no compressor system” over other options available in the market.



After extensive research and evaluation of various freezer options, the plasma center opted for Reflect Scientific’s Cryometrix LN2 system due to the recurring problems experienced with compressor-based systems in the past. Recognizing the importance of reliable and efficient freezing technology for preserving valuable plasma resources, the plasma center entrusted Reflect Scientific’s cutting-edge technology to meet its critical storage requirements.

“This order reaffirms the trust that the industry places in Reflect Scientific’s advanced cold storage solutions,” said Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific Inc. “Our Cryometrix LN2 systems provide superior performance, ensuring the integrity and longevity of plasma products. We are thrilled to support the plasma center’s mission of saving lives through the safe and efficient storage of this precious resource.”

In addition to this recent order, Reflect Scientific is also proud to announce the imminent closure of several significant orders that have been in the works for the past eight months. These forthcoming partnerships will further expand Reflect Scientific’s client base and solidify the company’s position as a leading provider of advanced freezing and cold storage solutions.

Reflect Scientific remains committed to continuous innovation and delivering cutting-edge technologies that exceed customer expectations. With a diverse range of products designed for various scientific and medical applications, the company is poised to revolutionize the cold storage industry.

