Reflective Sportswear Market Size is Predicted to Attain US$ 548.8 Million at a … – Press Release

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – In 2022, the global industry was estimated at US$ 356.3 million. It is expected to increase at a 4.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 548.8 million by the end of 2031.



The impact of mental and physical fitness trends emphasized on social networking sites and other channels is driving up the consumption of reflective sportswear goods. The increasing appeal of online influencers and trainers raises the need for reflective clothing, which is necessary for challenging sports and other outdoor pursuits.

Reflective sportswear considerably improves visibility in darkness, which is an important attribute for athletes and runners who participate in sports activities in the late hours or early morning.

Highly reflective sportswear minimizes the likelihood of an accident and increases safety. People are becoming more aware of various sports and other extreme pursuits that are not only enjoyable but also beneficial to their health. The increase in the number of persons participating in such activities is boosting the market for safety apparel.

One of the key motivations of the worldwide reflective sportswear business is the increased engagement of women in athletic activities. Recreational pursuits are becoming more common in people’s daily lives, which is fueling the overall expansion of the high-visibility sportswear industry.

Several marketing efforts and celebrity endorsements are the hallmarks of the reflective sportswear business, which has a long-term impact on audiences’ purchase behavior. Safety clothing and reflective sportswear are essential components of many sporting events and contests.

