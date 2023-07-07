Regen Lab partners with Morocco’s Ministries of Health and Industry, Dassault Sy… – Press Release

Signing of a public-private partnership to promote the development of medicines and clinical trials for the benefit of public health in Morocco and Africa

Regen Lab, a Swiss medical technology company specializing in the research, development, registration, manufacturing and commercialization of proprietary tissue engineering products, announces the signing of a collaboration agreement with the Moroccan Ministries of Health and Industry, the Dassault Systèmes group (3DS), Baylor College of Medicine (Texas, USA) and the Moroccan Therapeutic Society (SOTHEMA, la Société Thérapeutique Marocaine), to create a fully integrated global operational structure dedicated to the deployment of regenerative medicine in Morocco and more widely in Africa.

With strong governance and sustainable funding mechanisms, this partnership will focus on the following objectives:

Develop international regulatory standards that take into account patient diversity

Conduct clinical research on diseases with high mortality rates (e.g. heart disease and cancers)

Launch a fully integrated platform, called “InSiDDe”, meeting the high standards of FDA-registered GLP (Good Laboratory Practice) and registered with the FDA, for the development of accessible medicines

Integrate digital technologies into clinical trials («in silico clinical trial») to better measure the effectiveness of treatment, capture the heterogeneity of patient populations and adopt digital tools as well as cutting-edge technologies, including remote diagnosis

Train medical staff in cutting-edge technologies

Leverage 3DS technologies and the network of all our entities to attract human capital to Africa

Develop clinical research in Morocco through partnerships with university hospitals

Building the first clinical research hospital in compliance with US standards

Within this partnership, Regen Lab, a leader in regenerative medicine, will focus on: