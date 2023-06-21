Regulation of egg manufacturing strikes forward

(CNS): The National Egg Strategy (NEST), which has been in development for two years and is designed to create a certified, modern, safe and productive domestic egg sector in the Cayman Islands, is moving ahead, according to a press release from the Ministry of Agriculture. The aim is to upgrade production facilities and roll out a government-backed safety and quality certification programme for all local egg farmers, starting with a pilot group of the 16 biggest local producers.

Agriculture Minister Jay Ebanks said the goal of NEST was to increase the production of local, certified eggs by 100% over the coming years and improve market access for farmers.

“Our vision is for a food and nutrition-secure Cayman Islands, and a key part of making it a reality is to strengthen and grow our domestic supply of table eggs,” he said. “After two years of significant progress in laying the foundation for a National Egg Strategy, we are ready to begin operating this vital…