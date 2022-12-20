Rehan Ahmed: England debut by teenager a ‘fairytale’ says Leicestershire boss

Rehan Ahmed finished his Test debut for England with seven wickets

Rehan Ahmed’s rise with England has been a “fairytale” that Leicestershire are determined to help the teenager continue to write, says Foxes director or cricket Claude Henderson.

At 18 years and 128 days, Ahmed became youngest man to play a Test for England when he took to the field in Karachi.

His 5-48 on day three against Pakistan made him the youngest England player to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

“I hope his career with England grows in a positive way,” Henderson said.

“The time for him to be part of the England set up is great, with a new coach and captain, and playing that positive cricket which is the brand he wants to play.

“It’s a fairytale story, he has got a lot of confidence, is full of energy and likes a challenge.”

The eight-wicket win against Pakistan to complete a historic 3-0 series triumph was the first time Ahmed has celebrated a first-class victory, although it was only his fourth match.