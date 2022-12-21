Ahmed took seven wickets on his Test debut, including five in Pakistan’s second innings

England’s 18-year-old leg spinner Rehan Ahmed will follow up his sensational performance in the third Test against Pakistan by entering next week’s Indian Premier League auction.

The teenager became England’s youngest men’s Test cricketer in the final Test against Pakistan this week.

His five-wicket haul in Pakistan’s second innings in Karachi helped England to a historic 3-0 clean sweep.

Ahmed will join England captain Ben Stokes in Friday’s auction.

According to the PA news agency, Ahmed’s county Leicestershire had not expected him to take part in this year’s tournament but support his decision.

Leicestershire have been working with the England and Wales Cricket Board to manage the exciting youngster’s schedule over the past 12 months.

Several of Ahmed’s red-ball team-mates will be in Friday’s auction including Liam Livingstone – who also made his Test debut on the Pakistan tour – along with Stokes,…