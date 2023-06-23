Rehan Ahmed has played one Test, one ODI and two T20 matches for England

Leicestershire leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been added to the England men’s squad for the second Ashes Test.

Ahmed, 18, marked his Test debut with seven wickets against Pakistan in Karachi last winter.

He has been called up as cover for spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali, who struggled with a finger injury during the dramatic first Test, which Australia won by two wickets.

The second Test starts at Lord’s on Wednesday, 28 June.

Ahmed will join the rest of the squad this weekend in London. The group is now up to 17 players, with none dropping out after the first Test at Edgbaston.

His selection comes amid doubts over the fitness of Moeen, who came out of Test retirement after Jack Leach was ruled out for the series with a back injury.

Moeen suffered a blister on a finger at Edgbaston that saw him bowl significantly less during the second innings than England would have wanted.

Ahmed was the youngest English male cricketer…