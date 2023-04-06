Rehan Ahmed on Ramadan, his religion and taking part in for England

Rehan Ahmed has been capped in all three formats by England

England spinner Rehan Ahmed has told BBC Sport how important his faith is to him, and how it keeps him humble after a record-breaking year.

Ahmed, who is the youngest male cricketer to play for England in all formats of the game, is currently observing the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The month coincides with the start of the County Championship, in which Ahmed is playing for Leicestershire in their opening match against Yorkshire.

“I think the biggest difference for me in the last year is my faith,” said the 18-year-old.

“So, fasting now, I miss water and missing water makes you even more humble and grateful.

“Faith plays the biggest part in my life, so if I do that right cricket will come.”

Muslims around the world are fasting from sunrise to sunset – abstaining from food and drink during daylight hours – which means Ahmed’s club side Leicestershire have had to alter his training schedule.

Ahmed explains: “Training wise…