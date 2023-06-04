Reigniting the Cancer Moonshot: Massive Bio Joins CancerX as Founding Member to … – Press Release

Massive Bio, a globally recognized leader in the oncology space, has proudly announced its appointment as a founding member of CancerX, a groundbreaking initiative endorsed by The White House. This appointment situates Massive Bio at the forefront of a national public-private partnership aiming to revolutionize the fight against cancer. Spearheaded by the rejuvenated Cancer Moonshot initiative, CancerX is co-hosted by Moffitt Cancer Center and Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), bringing together diverse stakeholders to foster greater equity and reduce financial toxicity in cancer care and research.

As cancer continues to pose a significant global challenge, Massive Bio stands committed to mitigating this scourge. Selin Kurnaz PhD, Co-Founder, and CEO of Massive Bio echoed the firm’s unwavering dedication to connecting cancer patients with clinical trials, regardless of their location or financial circumstances. “Massive Bio is proud to be part of this transformative journey. Being chosen as a founding member of CancerX confirms our dedication to advancing precision oncology and democratizing access to groundbreaking cancer treatments. We aim to bridge the divide between cancer patients and the world of clinical trials, inspiring a movement that boosts clinical trial enrollment rates to 20% in the United States,” stated Dr. Kurnaz.

Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, Co-Founder, and Chief Medical Officer of Massive Bio emphasized the vital role of clinical trials in the quest for improved cancer treatments. He noted, “All therapeutic innovations in oncology have emerged thanks to clinical trials. Yet, most patients don’t have access to them. We aim to change that.” Dr. Loaiza-Bonilla highlighted the firm’s commitment to provide all cancer patients with equal access to cutting-edge…