Reinsurance sector ‘thriving’ in Cayman, skilled says

Graham Mackay

(CNS): The reinsurance sector in Cayman is thriving, according to Graham Mackay, the chairman of the Cayman International Reinsurance Companies Association. Mackay was one of a number of local delegates who took part last week in the annual New York breakfast briefing, the first after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, hosted by representatives of the Cayman Islands financial services industry.

Following the breakfast, an expanded Cayman Finance Reinsurance Roundtable event focused on updates from the Cayman reinsurance sector and the benefits of doing business here.

“The reinsurance industry in Cayman is thriving, and we are proud to have this opportunity to showcase the benefits of the Cayman Islands to the reinsurance sector in New York,” Mackay said.

But his comments come just two weeks after the Cayman Islands Insurance Association (CIIA) confirmed that customers in the Cayman Islands could expect their insurance premiums to go up this…