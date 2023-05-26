Reistor makes its red-carpet debut at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival – Press Release

Mehma Singh, the visionary founder of Reistor, leaves a lasting impression at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. With a focus on ethics, sustainability, and eco-friendliness, Reistor has redefined fashion’s future.

MUMBAI, India, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The 76th annual Cannes Film Festival became a platform for homegrown Indian label @Reistor to showcase its distinctive style on a global stage. Invited personally by Mastercard, Reistor had the privilege of dressing VVIPs, celebrities, and influencers at the luxurious Hotel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes guest lounge. Mehma Singh, the founder and creative director of Reistor, brought sustainable red-carpet fashion to life, captivating attendees with their vision.

Mehma Singh set out with a clear objective: to create jaw-dropping red-carpet ensembles that combine elegance with environmental consciousness. Reistor successfully achieved this, presenting impeccable designs crafted from sustainable fabrics such as TencelTM, BembergTM, and organic cotton. Moreover, the brand collaborated with local artisans, who skillfully added hand-embroidered embellishments to these exquisite masterpieces. The excitement surrounding Reistor’s presence at Cannes was genuinely palpable.

The versatility of Reistor’s looks at Cannes amazed onlookers as they effortlessly transformed from red carpet glamour to stunning day or night outfits with just a few adjustments. Detachable bows and trains added a touch of elegance to the ensembles, while every trim used was biodegradable and designed for longevity. Reistor showcased a perfect fusion of cozy and sustainable fashion, leaving a lasting impression on all who witnessed it.

Despite being a newcomer to the fashion scene, Reistor brings substantial expertise to the textile industry. The brand’s core values lie in inclusivity, celebrating fashion for all individuals. Comfort and sustainability form a dynamic duo, ensuring everyone can feel fabulous in Reistor’s designs. Reistor…