Relay Robotics Introduces Relay2, The New High-Capacity Hotel Delivery Robot – Press Release

Relay2 brings 2X larger payload, customized accessories, and upgraded cloud-based elevator integration, enabling hotel owner/operators to fortify staff, save cost, and enhance revenue

Relay Robotics, Inc., a leading manufacturer of autonomous service robots to the hospitality industry, introduced its newest hotel robot, Relay2, today at the NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference. Relay2 delivers twice the capacity (10 gallons, 41 liters) of earlier models while maintaining Relay’s sleek design which promotes guest engagement and satisfaction.

Relay2 – New Relay Robotics High-Capacity Hotel Delivery Robot (Photo: Business Wire)

This announcement of Relay2 comes at a key economic time. More than 402,000 jobs remain unfilled in leisure and hospitality, leaving 87% of hotels short-staffed, according to the recent AHLA Survey on hotel staff shortages.

Relay2 leverages Relay’s proprietary elevator technology to support all elevators from the major elevator companies including OTIS, Schindler, TK, Mitsubishi, KONE, and others. This enables Relay2 to navigate throughout a hotel, enabling deliveries from the front desk or kitchen directly to hotel guest rooms within an average time of 4 minutes.

“We’re excited to introduce Relay2 and bring more value to hotel owners and staff with a larger, more versatile robot and accessories to deliver better guest experiences,” said Michael O’Donnell, Chairman and CEO of Relay Robotics. “Our hotel customers love Relay1 but asked us to make it larger to handle the newer realities of takeout deliveries from companies like UberEats™, GrubHub™, and DoorDash, and more fully integrate into their hotel operations.”

Relay robots are featured at leading hotels and resorts worldwide, including Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, LUMA, Mandarin Oriental, Marriott, Radisson, Sonesta, and Wyndham and are…