Relive Your Memories in The Metaverse – Benzinga – Press Release

Colorado, USA, July 22, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – By now I’m sure everyone has heard of the fantasy of time travel but what if I could tell you that we can make that fantasy a reality in Virtual Reality that is?

Introducing Reflect

An invention created by Milan Cheeks, Alan Charity, and SELF Labs Inc, Reflect Is a Simulation game based on the principles of memory. You can relive your memories in the Metaverse by minting it as an NFT. By owning a Reflect Mint Pass you can get your memory created into an interactive world populated with AI Reflection Avatars to interact with and high-resolution gameplay powered by Unity & Unreal Engine 5.

How Does It Work?

There are 4 tiers of Mint Passes available that allow you to mint memories in different eras which are, Common, Rare, Ultra-Rare, and the Legendary tier. The Common Tier allows you to mint a memory up to 10 years in the past. This could be a recent memory you had up to 2010. The Rare Tier allows you to mint a memory up to 20 years in the past. Which can be a memory from now to 2000. The Ultra-Rare Tier allows you to mint up to 30 years in the past, which can be a memory up to 1990. Finally, we have the Legendary Tier which allows you to mint a memory in any era.

Each memory can be minted by following our three-step process. First step, choose which Tier Pass you would like to mint. Step two, upload a picture of your memory and a detailed description of what happened in your photo. Step Three, after you mint your NFT stake it and have your world created by Mirror Image Studios a SELF Labs Organization.

How is the Gameplay?

Each memory will be fully immersive with high end graphics to depict your memory in a real-world setting. AI Reflection Avatars will enhance the experience by allowing you to interact with each person in your memory. Each Avatar has the ability to speak in the voices of people in your memory and you can choose to continue to live and have others join the simulation with these avatars as Smart…