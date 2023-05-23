ReloQuest RQ PRO Solution Wins Best Use of Technology at The Serviced Apartment … – Press Release

WESTON, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ReloQuest Inc. wins Best Use of Technology at International Media’s Serviced Apartment Awards held in London at a black-tie ceremony at the Leonardo Royal Hotel London City.

ReloQuest wins best use of technology at The Serviced Apartment Awards London

ReloQuest, a leading provider of innovative solutions for the serviced accommodation industry, is thrilled to announce that its flagship product, RQ Pro, has been awarded the prestigious accolade for Best Use of Technology in the sector. This recognition underscores ReloQuest’s commitment to leading the future with cutting-edge technology while delivering the ultimate traveler experiences.

“ReloQuest has now won a Serviced Apartment Award every year since 2019 and is the only company to have done so. These awards are independently judged by a constantly evolving panel of industry experts. To be such a regular winner is a tremendous achievement and is a testament to the consistently high levels of service and product that ReloQuest provides its customers.”

George Sell, Editor, Serviced Apartment News

The Best Use of Technology award is a testament to ReloQuest’s outstanding contributions to the Serviced Accommodation industry. RQ Pro, the company’s revolutionary solution, has redefined how accommodations are sourced and booked, providing seamless experiences and overall satisfaction for travelers while enhancing their experience with 24/7/365 live customer support.

Darin Karp, ReloQuest Founder and CEO, stated, “It’s an honor to be recognized by Serviced Apartment News. Receiving this award for a second year confirms our ongoing commitment to excellence. I’m incredibly proud of our team.”

ReloQuest’s unparalleled utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time booking solutions are at the core of this success. RQ Pro leverages AI algorithms to analyze extensive data sets, enabling personalized recommendations and precise matching of travelers with their ideal…