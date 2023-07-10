RemeGen and Innovent Collaborate on Clinical Trials to Evaluate the Potential of… – Press Release

The partnership focuses on combining novel antibody-drug conjugates RC88 and RC108 with a PD-1 inhibitor sintilimab for enhanced treatment outcomes

YANTAI, China, July 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — RemeGen Co., Ltd. (“RemeGen” or “the Company”) (HKG: 9995, SHA: 688331), a fully-integrated commercial-stage biotechnology company, announced a clinical research and supply agreement with Innovent Biologics (“Innovent”) (HKEX: 01801) . This collaboration will focus on conducting clinical trials exploring combination therapies of the novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), RC88 (targeting MSLN) and RC108 (targeting c-MET), along with the PD-1 inhibitor sintilimab injection (TYVYT®).

According to the agreement, Innovent will supply clinical drug supplies of sintilimab during the clinical trial collaboration, while RemeGen will conduct Phase I/IIa clinical studies in China. The trials will assess the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of RC88 or RC108 combined with sintilimab in Chinese cancer patients.

RemeGen’s independently developed ADC, RC88, targets mesothelin (MSLN) and was approved for Phase I clinical trials in China in November 2018. Preliminary results show that RC88 monotherapy exhibits anti-tumor activity against MSLN-expressing solid tumors and demonstrates manageable safety. The combined use of RC88 with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) such as PD-1/PD-L1 can induce immunogenic cell death (ICD), releasing a series of signaling molecules to further activate T cells, and enhancing the tumor immune response.

Similarly, RC108, another ADC independently developed by RemeGen targeting c-MET, was approved for Phase I clinical trials in November 2020. The ongoing trials indicate the potential of RC108 monotherapy against c-MET-expressing solid tumors, with manageable safety. Preclinical research suggests that RC108 induces tumor-specific adaptive immunity and increases T cell infiltration in the tumor microenvironment, while PD-1 monoclonal antibodies…