Remote Towers Market Size Report Estimated at USD 942.8 million by 2023 with Gro… – Press Release

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Remote Towers market.

Remote Towers Market size was valued at USD 70 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 942.8 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 33.5% from 2023 to 2029.

Remote Tower is an innovative concept that takes airport air traffic services (ATS) off the control tower. Although it was originally designed for airports with low traffic. Remote Towers provide airport functions in an integrated and digitized form for air traffic control. A system that enables flight information services to be provided from a specific location other than an airfield. Remote tower services improve operational efficiency and security. Remote towers also support airspace management and safe air traffic management.

The airport’s standard ATC towers cannot remotely provide air traffic control services, so remote towers are used instead. High-definition cameras, sensors, microphones and local processing systems are used to manage the Service. Thanks to the remote tower center’s hardware controllers and screens, air traffic controllers can provide the same ATC service as if they were sitting in a traditional tower. He can combine multiple airport activities into one remote tower center.

Get Sample Copy:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5107/remote-towers-market/#request-a-sample

Recent Developments