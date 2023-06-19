Removery Offers a Fresh Start with Tattoo Removal Savings – Press Release

World’s Largest Laser Tattoo Removal Company Opens New Haven Studio

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Removery, the world’s tattoo removal experts, is opening its 149th studio in New Haven on June 20. The studio will be located inside North Haven Crossing, between Five Below and Lumi Asian Fusion. This opening marks Removery’s second location in Connecticut.

Reba Goodrow, laser specialist and New Haven local, describes what attracted her to working for Removery, “I have the pleasure of building relationships with people from all walks of life. I love getting to know the ‘why’ behind what brings my clients to Removery.”

“Laser tattoo removal can be emotional for many of my clients, and it is my job to help them through this journey in any way I can,” said Goodrow. “It is rewarding to be a part of changing someone’s story. Sometimes I’m helping to remove that pesky ex’s name and other times, I’m helping to fade an old tattoo for a new piece that better fits a client’s current style. I look forward to welcoming my clients back each visit excited about their progress.”

Removery’s research empowers its tattoo removal specialists to deliver the safest, most effective and most accessible laser tattoo removal procedures using the state-of-the-art PicoWay® laser system. Removery is home to the world’s first tattoo removal Clinical Advisory Board dedicated to the advancement of the industry and has performed over 900,000 treatments. In addition to the 129 locations in the United States, Removery has eight locations in Canada and 12 in Australia.

Removery’s New Haven studio, located at 460 Universal Drive, Suite 05A, is approximately 1,790 square feet with two treatment rooms and one consultation room. Regular business hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

New clients to this location who purchase a complete removal package by Aug. 20, 2023, will…