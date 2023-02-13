RÉMY MARTIN UNVEILS FIRST-EVER SUPER BOWL ADVERTISEMENT, “INCH BY INCH,” INSPIRE… – Press Release

For the First Time in Rémy Martin’s History, the Iconic Cognac House Makes its Super Bowl Debut with World-Renowned, Multi-Hyphenate Athlete Serena Williams at its Helm to Inspire Excellence Through Teamwork in New “Inch by Inch” Creative Campaign

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Rémy Martin, the centuries old iconic Cognac House makes its first-ever debut at Super Bowl LVII. Teaming up with Serena Williams, global tennis superstar, cultural icon, philanthropist, and champion for women everywhere, Rémy Martin found the perfect partner in Williams to mark their Super Bowl debut. Taking inspiration from the iconic football film from Warner Bros. Pictures, Any Given Sunday, in which the famous “Inch by Inch” speech was recited by fictional coach Tony D’Amato, Rémy Martin’s first Super Bowl advertisement celebrates teamwork in many forms by highlighting the individuals who acknowledge that great success cannot be accomplished alone, and that as part of a collective team, true excellence can be achieved. Under license from Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, the advertisement and new campaign aired live for the first time during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVII held in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th.

“Rémy Martin has an incredibly rich history, and we are constantly striving to reach new audiences every day through new mediums and channels, like the Super Bowl” said Nicolas Beckers, President & CEO of Rémy Cointreau, Americas. “For Rémy Martin to be present at Super Bowl LVII for the first time is a major step in our continued quest for excellence as a Cognac House. This campaign is an extension of our investment as a company, with Super Bowl LVII marking Rémy Cointreau’s third straight year participating, and we are excited to share our message of teamwork, inspiration, and passion with fans of the sport nationwide.”

Rémy Martin’s new “Inch by Inch” campaign spotlights how teamwork drives success forward by shining a…