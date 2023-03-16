Renal Dialysis Equipment Technologies and Global Markets 2023: Featuring Allmed … – Press Release

DUBLIN, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Renal Dialysis Equipment: Technologies and Global Markets” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



The current report provides detailed exposure to the renal dialysis equipment market. This report highlights the current and future market potential of renal dialysis equipment along with a detailed analysis of the drivers and challenges in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2027 and market rank for key market players. It also covers the competitive environment and regulatory scenario. The report details renal dialysis equipment market share based on product, application, and end user.

The market is segmented by product into dialysis equipment, dialysate and other solutions, and dialysis accessories. The market by application is categorized as hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis and CRRT (continuous renal replacement therapy). By end user the market is segmented into medical center dialysis and in-home dialysis. The report includes the company profiles of the key players with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments. The report also examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.

By geographical region, the market has been arranged into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North America region includes a breakdown for the U.S. and Canada; Europe includes a breakdown for Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, and the Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific includes a breakdown for China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 and 2020 as the historic year, 2021 as the base year, and forecasts through 2027.

Report Includes