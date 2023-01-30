Renault-Nissan-alliance: Automakers restructure their longstanding alliance



Hong Kong

CNN

—



Carmakers Renault and Nissan have agreed to restructure their longstanding partnership, with the French company whittling down its stake in the Japanese firm to 15%.

Under the agreement, Renault will transfer 28.4% of its shares in the Yokohama-based company into a French trust. Voting rights for that stake will be “neutralized” for most decisions, Nissan said in a statement, although Renault will continue to reap the financial benefits from the shares unless they are sold.

Renault

(RNLSY) and Nissan

(NSANF) will each retain a 15% stake in one another’s businesses through a cross-shareholding agreement, with voting rights. Previously, Nissan

(NSANF) had held a 15% non-voting stake in the French company, while Renault

(RNLSY) owned about 43% of Nissan

…