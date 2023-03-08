Renewable Energy Market Size Update [2023-2030] | Industry Analysis by Share, Tr… – Press Release

Pune, India, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Renewable Energy Market Update Outlook For [2023-2030] Report



The global renewable energy market size will observe an appreciable gain on account of escalating concerns of soaring carbon emissions. Besides, governments regulation on carbon emissions will complement the rising trend for consumerism of sustainable products. Key energy sources, including wind energy, solar energy and geothermal energy, will remain pivotal to robust growth. Fortune Business Insights™ has delved into these insights in an upcoming research report, titled, “Renewable Energy Market, 2023-2030.”

Some of the Leading Companies Analyzed in the Report:

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc., Ørsted, GE, NextEra Energy, Inc., Enel Group, On Power, Yingli Solar, Tocardo BV, SynTech Bioenergy, Vestas, Siemens Gamesa, Canadian Solar Inc., ABB, TATA Power, Innergex, Xcel Energy, Geronimo Energy, Invenergy LLC, ACCIONA, UpWind Solutions, Inc., Senvion, Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd., and ENERCON GmbH.

Request Free Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/renewable-energy-market-105511

COVID-19 Impact-

Slow Expansion of Clean Energy Technologies amidst Pandemic to Challenge Stakeholders

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a notable influence on the energy landscape, disrupting investments and impacting mobility. The IEA predicted the global energy demand to reduce by 6% in 2020, the largest drop in over 7 decades. Additionally, the installation of distributed solar PV slowed in several countries. Meanwhile, renewable power sources have exhibited resilience in the midst of the emergence of COVID-19 variants. According to the IEA, renewables accounted for around 28% share of the global electricity supply in Q1 2020.

Renewable Energy Market Drivers and Restraints:



Growing Traction for Geothermal Energy to Underpin Industry Growth

As a vital step towards clean energy transition, stakeholders are likely to inject…