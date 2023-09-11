Renewables are the way in which ahead, says ministry : Cayman Information Service

Bodden Town solar farm

(CNS): The Ministry of Sustainability has said that the draft revised National Energy Policy makes it clear that renewable energy is the way forward for Cayman and that any use of other fuels is expected to be just an interim measure that should not increase the cost of bills. The comments follow the revelation that CUC is still likely to be using more fossil fuels than green energy for the next 25 years.

Despite the government’s goal to have all of Cayman’s electricity supplied from green sources within the next 27 years, the local power supplier is still investing in both the conversion of its existing engines and the necessary supply equipment to bring in natural gas.

In response to questions from CNS, a ministry spokesperson pointed to the Fuel Sector Strategy section of the draft updated National Energy Policy, which states that the sector should, where it is proven to be economically advantageous and prudent, consider and promote the…