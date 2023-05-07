Renibus Reports Positive Final Results from Phase 2 Study of RBT-1, a First-in-C… – Press Release

RBT-1 achieved the primary biomarker endpoint, as well as several key clinical outcome endpoints; positive data supports the potential for RBT-1 to improve postoperative outcomes in cardiothoracic surgery–

RBT-1 as a preconditioning agent has the potential to provide patient benefits in multiple surgical settings where organ injury during surgery increases the risk of post-operative complications-

-Planned pivotal Phase 3 study of RBT-1 to be initiated in June 2023–

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Renibus Therapeutics® (“Renibus”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the prevention and treatment of cardio-renal diseases, today presented positive final results from a Phase 2 trial evaluating RBT-1 (stannic protoporfin/iron sucrose) in patients undergoing elective cardiac surgery during an oral presentation at the 103rd Annual American Association for Thoracic Surgery (AATS) meeting at the Los Angeles Convention Center, taking place May 6-9, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.

“We are thrilled with the final results of RBT-1 in this Phase 2 study, demonstrating clinically meaningful reductions across key clinical endpoints that we believe will significantly improve the patient’s journey in cardiac surgery,” said Frank Stonebanks, Co-CEO of Renibus. “These data demonstrate that RBT-1 has broad potential as a preconditioning agent across several large cardiothoracic surgery settings. We look forward to initiating our pivotal Phase 3 study later this quarter and progressing one step closer to our goal of bringing RBT-1 to patients.”

Summary of Final Phase 2 Results:

RBT-1 was studied in a multicenter, double-blind, placebo controlled, Phase 2 clinical trial in patients undergoing coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) and/or cardiac valve surgery on cardiopulmonary bypass. The trial enrolled 152 patients from cardiac surgery centers in the US, Canada and Australia, 132 patients were evaluable for the primary endpoint (ITT population) and 121…