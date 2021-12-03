Rent a Daughter Launches Concierge Senior Care Services

Beachwood, OH, United States, 12/02/2021 / Rent A Daughter /

Rent a Daughter is pleased to announce that they have launched concierge senior care services. There are many families who have a senior living alone due to varied reasons. So anybody who needs someone to pop into their mom, dad, or grandparent and assist them with non-medical services, Rent a Daughter is right here. Their concierge check-in services are designed to visit a senior member either at home or at a facility.

Rent a Daughter

A trained caretaker can be hired to provide services that are non-medical in nature such as: ensuring the availability of medicines, properly dispensed and given to the patients according to their schedule; helping the patient improve their movement; shopping groceries, and ensuring that the refrigerator and pantry are stocked up with supplies; managing doctor’s appointments; providing companionship daily, weekly or on-demand basis; and last but not the least taking these individuals for a ride or a walk to lift up their spirits and to provide a change of scenery.

These are just a few common home health care and elder care services offered by Rent a Daughter. Those who are hiring the caretakers can also provide them with specific instructions or care-related tasks such as laundry, hair styling, bath giving, taking out the garbage, playing cards, reading out, or simply sitting and providing companionship. As the holidays are approaching, the seniors might need an extra set of hands for the preparations. The team here is available 4 hours at a time or even for 24 hours every day of the week. Whether a loved one requires care in their own home or assisting living facility or a senior living community, Rent a Daughter offers custom senior home care services in various settings.

Unfortunately today, many families stay apart due to their work requirements. This service is a place for all such people who care about their parents and want someone to look after them. Rent a Daughter Senior Care Concierge Services are designed to provide regular check-ins as per the need and requirements of families. This provides peace of mind that their loved ones are being taken care of. Typically, the agency arranges one personal visit a week at one flat rate. Depending upon the situation they can also make multiple visitations.

Rent a Daughter Senior Care Concierge Services

They can also initiate phone calls in between personal visits. A brief text is then sent to the family member to assure them that their loved ones are doing fine. Many people are looking for these kinds of elder care services but are worried about the safety of their loved ones. However, Rent a Daughter is one of the most reliable, confidential, and trustworthy agencies that have been in this line of work for over 18 years and have gained nothing but praise and reputation for caring, compassionate, and professional service.

To learn more visit https://rentadaughter.org/senior-care-concierge-services/

About Rent a Daughter

Rent a Daughter is a leading provider of senior care services as well as other caregiving services at a professional level. The center provides both advanced and specialized services for patients suffering from Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Parkinson’s, etc. The caregivers are qualified and trained to provide planned and customized programs for each and every individual.

###

Contact

Rent a Daughter

Phone: 216-633-3604

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://rentadaughter.org/

news by: news.38digitalmarket.com

Source: 38 Digital Market News

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.