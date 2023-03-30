ReoStar Energy Corporation Acquires Interest in Emerging Global Iron Ore Produce… – Press Release

Company set to begin fulfilling iron ore orders for customers in Asia Pacific and the Middle East

PASADENA, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ReoStar Energy Corporation (“ReoStar”) REOS, an emerging growth Mining and Energy company with interests in the production of iron ore, gold, silver, copper and rare earth metals announces it has acquired an interest in Leuffer Mining Group (“Leuffer”).

Leuffer Desarrollos S.A. de C.V., a Mexican mining company with over 7 years of experience, specializes in producing and exporting high-quality Iron Ore lumps with a 62% dry basis. The company has exported over 1.5 million metric tons of Iron Ore to China, Hong Kong, and the USA between 2019 and 2022. Leuffer Desarrollos S.A. de C.V., currently possess Federal registration permits, and a special exportation permit registered with the National tax authority in full force and effect for mining operations.

The company has exported Iron Ore to China, as reported in public information available on https://es.panjiva.com/Leuffer-Desarrollos-S-A-De-C-V/39251506. The company owns and operates 11 mining leases, with four of them currently in production in the state of Sonora, with the other leases located in Michoacan and Jalisco in Mexico. All the mines are conveniently located near principal ports for cargo exportation.

The Mexican Geological Service (SGM) and other international geological engineering specialists are currently conducting surveys to determine the SK-1300 assay for the Mineral Resources as proven. The surveys are being conducted on two mines in Sonora, which have probable mineral resources (iron ore reserves) of around 50 million metric tons. The survey will also determine the presence of Gold, Silver, Copper, and rare earths (17 elements existent in the Sonora leases).

In 2023, Leuffer Desarrollos S.A. de C.V. aims to generate roughly 1 million metric tons of Iron Ore. The company has invested significantly in infrastructure and presently operates four…