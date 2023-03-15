Rep. Daniel Meuser Introduces USA Batteries Act to Eliminate Tax on Materials Es… – Press Release

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Yesterday Representative Daniel Meuser (PA-09) introduced the USA Batteries Act, legislation that would eliminate taxes on lead oxide, antimony and sulfuric acid. The bill would repeal the chemical tax implemented as part of the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (IIJA). This tax forces an essential American industry to pay higher costs for key raw materials used to manufacture lead batteries, a tax that is not levied on imported batteries.

The USA Batteries Act will eliminate a tax that gives foreign manufacturers an unfair advantage.

“The lead battery industry thanks Representative Meuser for his leadership in introducing legislation to ensure that the U.S. battery manufacturing industry can continue to provide lead batteries for many critical business sectors including defense, transportation, logistics, telecommunications and energy generation.

“Our industry has an annual manufacturing capacity of more than 165 GWh in the U.S. and more than 206 GWh across North America. At a time when demand is outpacing domestic production, the USA Batteries Act will eliminate a tax that gives foreign manufacturers an unfair advantage on the cost of raw materials. The purpose of the infrastructure bill was to support domestic manufacturing. If this tax is allowed to stand it will negatively impact the 25,000 American workers who make and recycle lead batteries and take pride in the fact that their product is the most recycled consumer product in the U.S.,” said Roger Miksad, Battery Council International executive vice president.

Lead batteries will be the dominant rechargeable battery technology for the foreseeable future, are the most recycled consumer product in the nation, and are the global leader in a variety of green applications from well-known automotive uses supporting clean mobility in low-carbon start-stop and micro-hybrid vehicles, to the growing utility and renewable energy storage markets which are ushering in a global…