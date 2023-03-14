Repare Therapeutics Announces Plenary Oral Presentation at the 2023 AACR Annual … – Press Release

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) RPTX, a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced the data from the Phase I/II trials evaluating camonsertib (RP-3500/RG6526, partnered with Roche) in combination with three poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitors (PARPi) has been selected for the clinical plenary session at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting, held April 14-19, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. An AACR assigned discussant of the presentation will interpret the data in this plenary session. Two poster presentations for RP-6306, a first-in-class, oral PKMYT1 inhibitor, will also be introduced in the Clinical Research session.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Title: Safety and efficacy of three PARP inhibitors (PARPi) combined with the ataxia telangiectasia- and Rad3-related kinase inhibitor (ATRi) camonsertib in patients (pts) with solid tumors harboring DNA damage response (DDR) alterations



Presenter: Dr. Timothy Yap



Session Category: Clinical Trials Plenary Session



Session Title: Novel Biomarker-driven Molecularly Targeted Therapy Trials



Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 18, 2023 11:15 AM – 11:30 AM



Published Abstract Number: 23-LB-9625-AACR

Title: Characterization of CCNE1 amplifications and associated genomic features in ovarian and uterine cancers



Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials



Session Title: Biomarkers of Therapeutic Benefit 5



Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 18, 2023 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM



Location: Poster Section 37



Poster Board Number: 19



Published Abstract Number: 5469

Title: Tumor heterogeneity of CCNE1 copy number assessed by fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) in ovarian and uterine cancers and correlation with cyclin E protein expression



Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials



Session Title: Biomarkers of Therapeutic Benefit 2



Date and Time: Monday Apr 17, 2023 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM



Location: Poster Section 39



Poster Board Number: 6



Published Abstract Number: 2132

