Report: 79% of Creators Believe AI-Generated Music Is Good Enough Already – Press Release

DOVER, DELAWARE, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mubert, a company that has been pioneering AI-generated Music since 2017, conducted a survey to study creators, artists, and adopters that are pushing forward the development of AI-Generated Music.

Creators consume derivative Music to accompany content, such as streams, shows, and podcasts, which they produce within the Creator Economy.

Artists compose audio works that serve as a unique input, from which neural networks produce derivative Music. It secures the quality and legitimacy of the derivative Music.

Adopters assess the technology and whether or not AI music suits their various needs. They are able to evaluate its quality objectively.



In its study of well-versed professionals, Mubert discovered the role that AI Music plays with respect to their earnings from content and making music. Their perception of the quality of AI Music and ways to improve it were also in the scope of the survey: