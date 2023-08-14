Report: Physician Starting Salaries Surging After COVID-19 – AMN Healthcare Serv… – Press Release

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Starting salaries for physicians have rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring continued robust demand for doctors and a limited supply, according to an annual report from AMN Healthcare’s Physician Solutions division (formerly known as Merritt Hawkins).



The 2023 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives indicates that average starting salaries are up 19% year-over-year for psychiatrists, up 16% for dermatologists, up 12.5% for anesthesiologists and up 12% for orthopedic surgeons, with various other types of physicians also seeing starting salary increases.

Orthopedic surgeons are offered the highest average starting salary at $633,000, according to the report, followed by urologists at $540,000, interventional cardiologists at $517,000 and gastroenterologists at $506,000. Pediatricians are offered the lowest average starting salary of physicians tracked in the report at $233,000.

“Rising physician starting salaries are a clear sign that demand for physicians is surging,” said Leah Grant, President of AMN Healthcare Physician Solutions. “Virtually every hospital in the United States, and many other entities, are seeking physicians.”

New Competitors Vying for Physicians

According to Grant, a growing number of organizations are seeking to recruit physicians from a limited supply of candidates. These organizations include retail clinics, urgent care centers, telehealth platforms, insurance companies and private equity firms, all of which are vying with hospitals and medical groups for doctors.

“Healthcare is evolving as new market entrants seek to change how and where care is delivered,” said Grant. “More types of organizations are recruiting physicians, causing salaries to trend up. ”

Need for Medical Specialists Rising

The report indicates that demand for medical specialists such as gastroenterologists, orthopedic surgeons, oncologists, pulmonologists, neurologists, and…