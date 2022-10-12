Republic of Eire ladies: FAI and supervisor Pauw apologise for gamers’ IRA chant after play-off win

Republic of Ireland women: Manager Vera Pauw ‘deeply sorry’ for offensive chants

The Football Association of Ireland and the Republic of Ireland women’s team manager Vera Pauw have apologised for a pro-IRA chant sung by players after the World Cup play-off win over Scotland.

Video emerged of the Republic of Ireland women singing a pro-IRA chant following the World Cup play-off.

“We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations,” said Pauw.

Pauw added there could be “no excuse”.

“We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard,” continued the Republic of Ireland boss in an FAI statement.

“I have spoken with players this morning and we are sorry collectively for any hurt caused.”

The footage showed team members chanting the pro-IRA slogan in the Hampden Park dressing room following their 1-0 win after Amber Barrett’s goal earned the side a place at next year’s finals in…