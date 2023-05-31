Research Report Shows the US is Leading Adoption of New Digital Identity Solutio… – Press Release

60% of consumers in the US currently use a digital wallet. 42% of US organizations are utilizing digital identity solutions, compared with only 28% in the UK. 60% of organizations in the US & UK expect digital identity to have a transformative impact on their industry. 57% of organizations in US & UK have plans to introduce decentralized identity solutions into their operations.

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — US organizations are leading the adoption of digital identity solutions — well ahead of their UK counterparts, according to a new report from Curity, an API-focused identity and access management company.

Currently, 42% of US organizations are utilizing digital identity solutions and only 21% have no plans to introduce such solutions, compared to 28% of UK organizations, where 37% have no such plans. US organizations are also more likely to incorporate decentralized identity into their solutions than their UK counterparts. 62% of US organizations have plans to integrate decentralized identity technologies into their solutions, compared to 52% of UK organizations.

The report, titled “Plotting the Roadmap for Digital Identity,” surveyed 200 IT decision makers (ITDMs) in the US and UK as well as 1000 consumers to better understand the rapidly changing digital identity landscape — just as a new digital identity bill passes through to the US Senate.

The new report reveals that 60% of organizations surveyed expect digital identity to have a transformative impact on their industry, with financial services (89%) and health (86%) seen as industries set to benefit most from latest innovation in this area, according to ITDMs.

Consumers were found to have a growing familiarity with digital wallets, with almost two-thirds of consumers currently using them and half of consumers that don’t currently use digital wallets considering them in the future. Finance (62%), retail (61%), and travel (46%), were the most popular services used by consumers with…