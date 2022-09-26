Reside: Cayman braces for Tropical Storm Ian

Track Tropical Storm Ian’s path at the Compass Storm Centre.

Update at 8:15pm:

The Cayman Compass will be bringing you live updates throughout the night as Cayman braces for Tropical Storm Ian.

National Weather Service Director General John Tibbetts told the Compass‘ Reshma Ragoonath that Ian is “not particularly organised” which means weather forecasts are constantly updating.

National Hurricane Center forecasters expect it to become better organised and will strengthen into a hurricane by Monday.

“Just about all of Grand Cayman will be impacted by tropical storm force winds,” he warned, according to the latest data.

Ian is 160 miles south of Cayman

The latest update from the National Weather Service as of 7pm shows Tropical Storm Ian closer to Grand Cayman, with maximum sustained winds of 60mph.

Ian is now 160 miles south of Grand…