‘Restoration’ farm releases trailer forward of movie premiere

Beacon Farms

(CNS): A documentary film, three years in the making, about Beacon Farms, the unique working rehabilitation farm in North Side, is set to premiere on 8 February and a trailer has been released ahead of the full screening. Directed and produced by local filmmaker Candy Whicker, it follows the trials and tribulations of the experimental farm, which employs people in recovery from substance abuse as they learn new skills, experiment with innovative farming techniques, rebuild their lives and break new ground in local agriculture.

Speaking about the movie, Whicker said she wanted to record how 34 acres of bush were transformed into an organic working farm while retaining aspects of the wilderness as a haven for the Cayman Islands’ flora and fauna. What began as a video diary idea spanning a year became a three-year project, not least because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is about the transformation of the people and the property into a successful project…