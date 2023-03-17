Results from the first clinical pilot study using maternal spindle transfer indi… – Press Release

ATHENS, Greece, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The results from the first clinical pilot study of maternal spindle transfer (MST) were published online in the journal, Fertility and Sterility, as an ahead of print version of the article. The project was carried out in Greece, at the Institute of Life-IASO IVF Center, and involved a multidisciplinary team of scientists from internationally renowned institutions: Embryotools (Spain); Juno Genetics (UK); the University of Oxford (UK); Oregon Health & Science University (US). The exploratory study provides the first insights into safety and efficacy of maternal spindle transfer in humans, when applied in a context of infertility treatment. The study resulted in the birth of six children to patients with a long history of previous failed in vitro fertilization attempts. The article additionally reveals important information concerning the potential use of MST to reduce the risk of disease transmission in patients carrying pathogenic mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) mutations.

The egg is the most important element during the first few days of life. Not only does it carry the genetic contribution (DNA) from the mother, but it also contains stores of materials (e.g., RNA, protein, energy supplies and organelles) in its cytoplasm vital for the developing embryo. Poor egg quality is a significant factor contributing to female infertility, for which no effective treatments have been developed. The problem is characterized by repeated failure of eggs to fertilize and/or impaired embryo development. Currently, the only strategy available for patients that produce poor quality eggs is to undergo in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments using donated eggs or embryos. This approach can help patients achieve a pregnancy but excludes them from a genetic contribution to their child.

Maternal spindle transfer is an advanced laboratory technique that belongs to the family of methods known collectively as mitochondrial replacement therapies…