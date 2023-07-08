ResumeBuilder.com Survey Finds 7 in 10 Hiring Managers Use Social Media to Get A… – Press Release

A majority of hiring managers have passed on candidates due to information obtained

SEATTLE, July 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for professional resume templates and career advice, has published a recent survey report that examines the prevalence of hiring managers using social media to evaluate candidates. The report also shares insight into the type of information hiring managers obtain that leads them to not hire a candidate. Overall, 1,013 hiring managers in the United States completed the full survey.

Based on the survey, 31 percent of hiring managers say they ‘always’ look at candidates’ social media, 44 percent say they ‘sometimes’ do, 13 percent say they ‘rarely’ do, and 12 percent say they ‘never’ do. The main motivations behind viewing social media are to ensure good culture fit, spot potential illegal activity, satisfy curiosity and confirm whether the candidate is career-oriented.

Among hiring managers who view candidates’ social media during the evaluation process, 57 percent say they view candidates’ social media before the interview. In comparison, 43 percent say they view them after the interview. Aside from LinkedIn, 83 percent use Facebook to evaluate candidates, 50 percent use Instagram, 31 percent use Twitter, and 24 percent use TikTok.

Of hiring managers who admit to viewing job candidates’ social media, 54 percent say they ‘always’ or ‘sometimes’ check social media accounts to obtain information that is illegal to ask during interviews. The most common information hiring managers seek includes age, political views, gender identity, marital status, race, and ethnicity. Likewise, the most common information that hiring managers obtain that leads them to pass on candidates includes signs of unprofessional behavior and illegal activity. In fact, 48 percent say they ‘frequently’ or ‘sometimes’ pass on candidates due to this information.

This poll was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the…