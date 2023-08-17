Retail Analytics Market to Reach $58.4 Billion, by 2032 at 22.6% CAGR: Allied Ma… – Press Release

The global retail analytics market is experiencing growth due to the growing proliferation of smartphones, an increase in the growth of e-commerce industries in several countries, and the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Retail Analytics Market by Component (Solution and Service), Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) Business Function (Customer Management, In-store Operation, Strategy and Planning, Supply Chain Management, Marketing, and Merchandizing and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the retail analytics industry generated $7.8 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $58.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 22.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global retail analytics market is experiencing growth due to the growing proliferation of smartphones, the increase in the growth of e-commerce industries in several countries, and the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions. However, lack of technical expertise and data privacy concerns are the major factors that impede the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the increasing integration of data analytics in the retail sector and rising penetration of digital technologies in businesses is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global retail analytics market in the upcoming years.

