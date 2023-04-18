Retail Automation Market Size To Grow USD 26550 Million By 2029 at a CAGR of 9.9… – Press Release

BANGALORE, India, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Global Retail Automation Market is Segmented by Type (PoS, Barcode & RFID, Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL), Autonomous Guided Vehicle (AGV), Automatic Storage and Retrieval (ASRS), Automated Conveyor), by Application (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Single Item Stores, Fuel Stations, Retail Pharmacies)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Retail Equipment & Technology Category.

The global Retail Automation market was valued at USD 15100 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 26550 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period 2023-2029. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Retail Automation Market:

Automation adoption in the retail industry has spread thanks to technological improvements. The advantages of automated retail have raised awareness of the benefits of automation in retail operations that aid with inventory optimization, buy or sales services, and others, which are predicted to fuel market growth.

The retail sector has been forced to considerably automate its operational procedures due to greater consumer engagement in shopping for and buying goods. Automation can also alter retail company strategies and open up new value chain opportunities for industry participants. Therefore, there are things that are anticipated to fuel the worldwide retail automation market’s rise in the upcoming years.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF RETAIL AUTOMATION MARKET

Since simplifying workflows improves business process efficiency and increases supply chain transparency and visibility, retailers all around the world are doing so. As a result, more methods, such as…