Return to Freedom applauds Senate’s continued emphasis on wild horse fertility c… – Press Release

LOMPOC, Calif., July 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Return to Freedom Wild Horse Conservation this week thanked the Senate Interior Appropriations Committee for including language in its Fiscal Year 2024 funding package that can improve the management of America’s wild horses and burros.

Senate continues support of fertility control that can help keep federally protected wild horses on public rangelands

A national nonprofit advocacy organization, Return to Freedom (RTF) works with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to press the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) on the immediate scaling up of safe, proven and humane fertility control for wild horses and burros as well as with a diverse array of public lands stakeholders to create broader acceptance of fertility control use.

If implemented correctly and robustly, fertility control would slow (not stop) the growth of wild herds, keeping them on their home ranges rather than relying on the costly and traumatic capture, removal and warehousing of wild horses and burros.

“We are grateful to the Senate for again supporting protections for wild horses by taking the vitally important step of directing — in clear language — that the Bureau of Land Management implement thoughtful management that results in the kinds of humane approaches for which Return to Freedom has tirelessly advocated,” said Neda DeMayo, president of RTF.

The Senate Committee’s guiding report language calls for $11 million “to be spent to continue implementation of a robust and humane fertility control strategy of reversible immunocontraceptive vaccines.”

The Senate Committee’s report emphasized that it “expects” the BLM to place “specific attention on:”