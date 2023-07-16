Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Rainbow PUSH Coalition Founder and President, Moves to Em… – Press Release

Transfer of Leadership to Take Place During Annual Convention Event with Vice President Kamala Harris

CHICAGO, July 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tomorrow, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition will officially transfer leadership as Reverend Jesse Jackson transitions to emeritus status and Reverend Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes III is welcomed as the organization’s next president. Rev. Dr. Haynes will be formally introduced during the Rainbow PUSH Coalition’s 57th annual conference during an event with Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday, July 16 at 2 PM CT.

For the last 57 years, Rev. Jackson has led the Coalition which has global reach and impact. His decision is a result of his ongoing journey with Parkinson’s disease. He arrived at the decision after reflecting on his life’s work and prayer. While Rev. Jackson will pivot from his role as president, his commitment to continue the freedom movement is unwavering and in his new role as emeritus, he will elevate his life’s work by teaching ministers in the social justice movement.

“I am looking forward to this next chapter where I will continue to focus on economic justice, mentorship, and teaching ministers how to fight for social justice. I will still be very involved in the organization and am proud that we have chosen Rev. Dr. Haynes as my successor,” said Reverend Jesse Jackson, Founder and President of the Rainbow Push Coalition.

The new president, Rev. Haynes, is a prophetic pastor, passionate leader, social activist, orator, and educator engaged in preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ, and fighting against racial injustice. He has devoted his life to economic justice and empowerment in underserved communities and transforming the lives of the disenfranchised.

Dr. Haynes has served as a visionary and innovative senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, for the past 40 years. He considers himself a long-time student of Rev. Jackson and has spoken to and for Rainbow PUSH Coalition frequently. He has…